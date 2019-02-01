LASG committed to innovative reforms in education, says Dep. Gov

LAGOS—THE Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Adebule, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to innovative reforms and massive investment in education, to secure future of students.

Adebule disclosed this at the Year 2019 Honours Day and Inauguration of Students Diplomatic Corps (SDC) in the Education District I held at the Government Senior College, Agege, Lagos.

The deputy governor, who was represented by Mr Oluremi Awoyera, the Director, Modern Apprenticeship Training and Programme, Ministry of Education, commended the district for its commitment to recognising and celebrating its outstanding students.

She said: “We must encourage our children to be whatever they want to be in life. It is our responsibility as teachers and parents to discover in our children their latent abilities.

“I want to reiterate that our administration will continue to channel more investments in the future of our children through partnership with stakeholders in education.

“We will continue to focus on innovative reforms and strategic

planning in the education sector to ensure that our children would

compare and compete favourably with their peers internationally.

“More of our attention would be geared towards capacity development of teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools.

“This is to ensure that our children are provided with required skills and further move our education system forward.”

In her remarks, the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District I, Dr Olufolayimika Ayandele, commended Gov. Ambode for his investments in education.

Ayandele said: “In this district, no stone is ever left unturned in transforming the lives of the students. Various student-friendly methods like peer mentoring, group studies on the part of the students and groups mentoring among teachers are instituted.”