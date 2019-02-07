Large number of uncollected PVCs worries Atiku-Obi campaign council

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State chairman of the Atiku-Obi presidential campaign council, Mr. Oseloka Obaze has expressed worry over the large number of uncollected permanent voter cards, PVCs across the country, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to evolve means of ensuring that the owners of the cards got them before the election.

Addressing reporters in Awka, Obaze observed that the success of the forthcoming polls depended so much on INEC and hoped that the electoral umpire would live up to the expectations of Nigerians.

He said: “INEC has the onus to meet the litmus test by ensuring free, fair and credible election. Everybody, including the international community, is looking up to the electoral body to meet the aspirations of the people.

“For instance, there are many PVCs yet to be collected by the prospective voters in all states and we hope that INEC will do the right thing to enable Nigerians collect their cards and vote during the election, as giving every eligible voter the opportunity to participate in the exercise is a sure way of making Nigerians to accept the outcome of the election.”

Obaze also expressed optimism that his party, PDP, would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC because, according to him, the present government had not performed to the expectation of the people.

He said further: “APC must campaign on its records and we know that Nigerians are not happy with the record of the party. We are telling the people that if APC returns after the February 16 election, things will be worse than they are. The international community is also not happy with what is happening in Nigeria.

“The perception of the people is that Atiku should become the next president so that the country can move forward. We are buoyed by the decision of the various ethnic nationalities to endorse Atiiku. Leaders of these nationalities are concerned about the poor situation in the country and they want to see Nigeria work again.”