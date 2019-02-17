Lampard hails Efe Ambrose’s inclusion in Derby County

Derby County boss Frank Lampard, has hailed the inclusion of defender, Efe Ambrose into his side.

Lampard submitted that Ambrose who joined Derby County on Friday till the end of the season will bring competition into his back line as the former Super Eagles defender will fill a vacuum.

Ambrose did not play in yesterday’s FA Cup against Brighton, which Derby lost 2-1 but he is looking forward to making his Derby debut against Millwall.

“He brings competition at the centre-back area because we only had two recognised centre-backs with the injuries that we’ve had this season.

“And he brings the experience of playing at Celtic many games, Hibernian, games internationally. So that may be a huge deciding factor in our season depending on how we go because we know we have a tough run of games and a busy fixture list.” Lampard said.

The defender, who won several laurels at Scottish giants Celtic, said he did not think twice when his agent told him of Derby County’s interest.

“Sometimes you never know where football will take you but for me, it’s a dream to play down in England so getting the opportunity to play here is amazing,” Ambrose said.