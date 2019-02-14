LAMDA: London examiner examines 111 music, drama Students in Greensprings Schools

By Dayo Adesulu

Joanna Foster, a seasoned London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) examiner, visited Greensprings School to examine one hundred and eleven students across both campuses who sat for the LAMDA examination.

The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) is one of United Kingdom’s oldest and most respected awarding bodies. The academy has been offering practical examinations in communication and performance subjects to students and adults for over 130 years. LAMDA has helped hundreds of thousands of candidates of all ages and abilities to develop lifelong skills.

LAMDA is also a three-year full-time professional training school for actors and actresses in London. It is the home of the LAMDA exams for students from age five right up to adulthood. The LAMDA training and examinations cover areas in communication, performance and musical theatre, etc.

When asked about her experience at Greensprings, especially in her interactions with the students, she said: “The students are very polite and have done very well in the exams. The standard of education at Greensprings is excellent.”

Joanna – who has been a LAMDA examiner for five years running – revealed that there is a big team of nearly 200 examiners at LAMDA and the list is rapidly growing.

Asked the relevance of LAMDA certificate, she says: “As students go through the LAMDA exams, they can build-up on their UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admissions Service) points which enables them to get easier admission into UK universities.”

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Grant Maclean , a secondary school music teacher at Greensprings School, Lekki Campus, further explained that LAMDA improves a child’s communication and acting skills, thereby making the child more confident in his or her approach to life, as well as developing the ability to speak eloquently when engaging with people.”

“In a nutshell, LAMDA is excellent at instilling the right foundation of learning to the child’s education”, he added.

Greensprings School is said to be the first centre for LAMDA in Nigeria and this feat is quite commendable.