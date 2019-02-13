Lagosians should speak for true megacity — Salis

By Agbonkhese Oboh

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Alliance for Democracy, AD, governorship candidate, HIGH Chief Owolabi Salis has said the coming election is the opportunity for Lagosians to speak up for a true megacity and governance based on welfare for all across ethnic, religious and political divides.

Salis said this in Lagos during campaign tours to the palace of Sarki Hausa, Lagos State, and Chairman, Council of Arewa Chiefs, Alhaji Kabiru Garba; Sierra Leone Nationals Association in Nigeria, led by Mr. Fanday Bayoh, and market leaders and traders association of Nigeria in Lagos State and its President, Christopher Opara.

Salis said: “For Lagos to be a true megacity there must be freedom and security. A megacity never sleeps. But insecurity, encouraged by selfish politicians that put guns in the hands of youths, has taken over the state.

“This is made worse by the fact that government is not for the commoners. Therefore, quality health, education and other basic amenities is beyond the everyday Lagosian. But our government will have everyone on board.”

“So this is the time for everyone to speak up by voting for me, whose driving force is the welfare of all, because I am not in the race to make wealth for myself. I am living well, so this is about taking the commonwealth to the people.”