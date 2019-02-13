Lagos NDE trains women, disburses N10,000 MEES loan

National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Lagos State, has flagged off the training of women and girls in cosmetology, while also disbursing N10,000 interest-free loan to about 300 beneficiaries under its Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme, MEES.

Speaking at the double-pronged event in Lagos, Director-General of NDE, Dr. Nasir Argungu, represented by Mr. Adebowale Ologbenla, Lagos State, NDE Coordinator, said the schemes were efforts at meeting the legitimate demands of unemployed citizens, “especially youths and girls, for decent job opportunities.”

“Employment is key to supporting and fulfilling personal and family goals and contributes to local and national economies,” he added, urging the beneficiaries to exploit the opportunity for self-reliance and wealth creation.

On his part, Ologbenla said the multiplier effect of the training and loans NDE implemented is tremendous, pointing out that the NDE has an inspectorate department that does follow up.

Reacting, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Tope Worimegbe, said the N10,000 loan would do a great deal for her sachet water business, especially as she does not have to worry about interest.

Also present at the event was Mrs Olufunmilayo Kila, Deputy Director, Special Public Works, Abuja, who represented the Director Small Scale Enterprise and Director, Vocational Skill Development.