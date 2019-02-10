Lagos Central polls: Onitiri cautions youths against being used for violence

Lagos Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunbo Onitiri, has implored youths to be peaceful during Saturday presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Don’t allow yourselves to be used as thugs for violence”, he warned.

In a press statement, the candidate said what youths should ask from politicians is empowerment and jobs. Saying they should not sell their votes, Onitiri asked the youths to vote their conscience and vote wisely.

Lagos 2019: Onitiri urges peaceful co-existence

“The future and destiny of this country is in their hands. I urge them to shape the future of this country well. They should vote for the President that has the competence, capability and vision to rule us well and fight our poverty. I also charge our security agencies not to take sides with any candidate in the interest of our nation.

They should keep to their oath of allegiance and be loyal to our country Nigeria only. They should not intimidate or harass voters during the elections. Nigeria belongs to us all. We have no other country we can call our own”, the candidate stressed.

He implored all Nigerians to use this opportunity to vote for a better change. “Let us all take our destiny in our hands. Don’t sell the future and destiny of our nation. Vote wisely. Vote rightly and vote your conscience”, he added. Onitiri pointed out that the major problem of this country is leadership, pointing out, “Let us elect credible, competent and capable leaders that will take us to the promise land flowing with milk and honey.

On INEC, he said it should be an unbiased umpire as it should conduct credible, free and fair elections that will be acceptable to all.