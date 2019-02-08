Lagos actors announce preferred candidates for presidential, Lagos guber elections

By Juliet Ebirim

Ahead of the forthcoming 2019 elections, Nigerian actors under the umbrella of the League of Lagos Artistes, on Friday announced their preferred candidates for the 2019 presidential and Lagos governorship elections.

In a press conference which had the likes of Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Yemi Solade Funsho Adeolu, Foluke Daramola Salako among others in attendance, the association endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as their candidates of choice.

Presenting a statement, veteran actor Jide Kosoko said it has become expedient for Nigerians to sustain the progress of the on-going developmental efforts and that sustainability can only be enhanced with the re-election of Buhari and election of Sanwo-Olu.

“As citizens, we have our civic responsibilities, not only to vote but also to collectively engage in educating and informing our people through our trade – entertainment. We have come to the conclusion that only one man, at the moment fit into the bill to help steer the ship of state and continue in the gradual redemption of our national pride and that man is President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Continuing, he said “We cannot but take a more than passing interest in the politics of Lagos State, where most of us are domiciled. It is therefore of great importance to us who becomes the next governor of the Centre of Excellence. The League of Lagos Artistes, after due consideration of the available options for governor of the state, hereby individually and collectively endorse Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for Governor and Dr. Femi Hamzat for Deputy Governor, Lagos.”

The group however expressed their displeasure on arguments against the involvement of artistes in political campaigns, which are allegedly promoted both in the traditional and social media.

“From all indications, those who have been most vehement in the condemnation of our involvement are those who are not fortunate to have our support. We however have a duty to educate them that we are equally citizens of this great country called Nigeria. And as citizens, we have our civic responsibilities, not only to vote, but also to collectively engage in educating and informing our people through our trade – entertainment.”

Other actors at the event include Iyabo Ojo, Ayo Adesanya, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Jigan Babaoja, Shola Kosoko, Kemi Afolabi among others.