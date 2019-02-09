Lafarge Africa reward distributors

In a bid to celebrate high performers and support the business growth of its trade partners, leading cement manufacturer and building solutions provider, Lafarge Africa, has rewarded its performing trade partners for excellent performance in the year 2018.

The Customer Appreciation Awards which held in three cities including Gombe, Ibadan, and Enugu, celebrated customers who distribute Lafarge Africa’s range of products from Ewekoro and Sagamu in the South West, Mfamosing in the South-South and Ashaka in the North East of Nigeria.

Prizes given to outstanding customers include 11-tonne trucks, 5-tonne trucks

commercial tricycles and an all-expense paid the trip to Saudi Arabia, among others.

The 2018 awards is a major landmark as it coincides with Lafarge Africa’s 60th year of sustainable business practice in Nigeria.

The company which pioneered commercial cement production in Nigeria started operations in 1959 (then as West African Portland Cement

The company, WAPCO) and has played a significant role in building homes, offices, roads, bridges, monuments, and cities across Nigeria.

At the Awards Ceremonies, the company reiterated its commitment to support the business growth of its trade partners. Speaking at the South East awards, the Commercial Director, Lafarge Africa, Gbenga Onimowo, commended distributors for their contribution to the growth and success of the company’s business in the previous year.

“As partners in progress, we will work closely with all our partners to ensure their business grows in a very sustainable manner. We will also support our customers with tools and training initiatives to develop their human capacity as well as their business processes,” he stated.

On his part, the Country Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa, Mr. Michel Puchercos who was in Gombe for the awards, expressed appreciation to all the distributors for their remarkable performance in keeping the Lafarge range of products as one of the top brands in the market.

“For your commitment to results through the years and in 2018 in particular, Lafarge Africa says a big thank you and we look forward to a more fruitful year in 2019. Your efforts have helped the company maintain its market position and the brand continues to enjoy the trust and respect which it has built with Nigerians over the years.

This year, we are set to change the way we do business by empowering our customers to become partners. To achieve this Lafarge Africa has embarked on a business transformation project which is aimed at improving operating efficiencies and interactions with our customers for a mutually beneficial relationship.

Our new strategy has started to deliver results and we are on a new path of profitable growth” he said.

Based on the set target for each customer category, highest performing dealers who exceeded the targets were rewarded with 11-tonne trucks and 5-tonne trucks while the next level of sub-dealers was rewarded with cargo tricycles. In total, Lafarge Africa presented eighteen 11 tonne trucks, four 5 tonne truck; 60 cargo tricycles an all-expense paid the trip to Saudi Arabia.

The winners all expressed their appreciation for the awards and prizes received. They reaffirmed their satisfaction with the support they get from Lafarge Africa and stated their commitment to continue to work to deliver maximum results for the company.