Lady Alex Ibru, others back call for restructuring

By Olayinka Latona

CHAIRMAN/PUBLISHER of Guardian Newspapers Limited, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, President of Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN, Dr. Aaron Nuhu, Managing Partner, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Professor Konyinsola Ajayi, SAN, yesterday, threw their weight behind the clamour for restructuring of the country.

They made the call at the 11th edition of BSN founder’s day annual lecture & awards ceremony held at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, with the theme: “Politics Beyond Ethnicity, Nepotism, and Sectionalism: A Duty for the Nigerian Press and the Electorate.”

Prof. Ajayi, who was the guest speaker at the event faulted the way the country was being run, adding that Nigeria needed both political and fiscal federalism for rapid development.

He argued that the country is currently operating a unitary system of government which, he said, was affecting development of all federating units.

Ajayi also urged journalists to preach the truth, and peace, adding that the press has a significant role to play in the development of the country. He said: “The press is very important in our society and they have a significant role to play in our development. The press is supposed to shine light in the darkness, be torch-bearer to the world and an apostle of truth.”

In her opening speech, the chairman of the occasion, Lady Alex-Ibru, lamented that although the 1999 Nigerian emphasises the need for federal character, the giant of Africa still battles with the challenges of ethnicity, nepotism and sectionalism.