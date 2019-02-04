LADOL’s MD awarded FIN Leading Women Award 2019

By Gabriel Olawale

MANAGING Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base, LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi has been awarded Oil and Gas Leading Women Award.

The event was organised by the Foreign Investment Network, FIN and Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources Honorary Patrons Dinner and Awards Night which was held at the just concluded 2nd edition of Nigeria International Petroleum Summit 2019, in Abuja.

The award is an acknowledgement of Dr. Jadesimi’s significant contribution to oil and gas servicing industry and maritime sector development in Africa, including leading LADOL – as it ensured that the first successful partial fabrication and integration of the world’s largest FPSO successfully took place in Nigeria.

She was also recognised as the Managing Director and CEO of the first Sustainable Industrial Special Economic Zone Africa, and a member of the Price’s Trust International Global Advisory Board; a Founding Commissioner of the Business and Sustainable Development Commission; and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Global Maritime Forum.

The Petroleum Industry Award is an arm of the Foreign Investment Network whose main function is to recognise the outstanding achievements made within the Upstream, Midstream and Downstream sectors of the Oil and Gas Industry; rewarding success and commitment to health and safety, environmental stewardship, excellence and corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Foreign Investment Network, Michael Dragoyevich, described the award as prestigious Foreign Investment Network, FIN, Petroleum Industry Award in recognition of business leaders like Dr. Amy Jadesimi, trailblazers, policy makers and investors in the oil and gas sector in Africa for contributions.

Commenting on the award Dr. Jadesimi said: “I thank the Foreign Investment Network, FIN and Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources for this award and for hosting this dinner. This award is a great honour and it represents the success LADOL has achieved thanks only to the 18 years of hard work and dedication of our founders and our staff. LADOL is all about team work and I’m very proud to lead the men and women who work at LADOL. Our team work shined through not only in the success of the Egina project but also in achieving our ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 last year. We also thank our clients Total and Shell, who have shown their faith in LADOL and supported genuine local content in Nigeria. As a company that is 100% indigenous Nigerian, we sacrificed for local content for almost two decades and we still have to face and overcome many challenges. Our commitment remains unwavering. Going forward we hope to work and collaborate with a growing number of indigenous companies spread across the country and the region, so that together we can help make Africa the growth engine for the world.”

FIN also recognised Alhaji Aliko Dangote, (Chairman Dangote Group) – FIN OIL & GAS AFRICAN ICON OF THE YEAR AWARD; Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, (President of the African Development Bank) – FIN OIL & GAS AFRICAN ICON OF THE YEAR AWARD; Usman Hadiza (Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority) – FIN AWARD OF EXCELLENCE; Mrs Daisy Danjuma, (Executive Vice Chairman, SAPETRO) – FIN OIL & GAS OUTSTANDING WOMAN AWARD; Mr. Wale Tinubu, (Group CEO, Oando Plc) – FIN OIL & GAS TOP PERSONALITY AWARD; Dr. Austin Avuru, (CEO SEPLAT) – FIN OIL & GAS OUTSTANDING CEO AWARD; Mr. Simbi Wabote, (Executive Secretary, NCDMB) – FIN OIL & GAS AWARD OF EXCELLENCE.

About LADOL

LADOL is the largest private indigenous free zone in Nigeria and a strategic special economic zone, built in a secure island, inside the Port of Lagos. LADOL has proven it is the ideal location in which to execute the largest global industrial projects. Local and international companies can engineer, manufacturer and train in this safe sustainable ecosystem. LADOL will create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs across a range of industries. Having halved the cost of petroleum sector service provision and positively disrupted this sector, the developers are focused on creating a circular economy within the Zone and attracting non-petroleum sector companies into the Zone, starting with agriculture and technology.

About Dr. Jadesimi

Dr Amy Jadesimi (MBA from Stanford University, MA (OXON) and BMBCh from Oxford University) is the CEO of LADOL, a $500 million Industrial Free Zone. Amy was a Commissioner for Business & Sustainable Development Commission. Amy got financial training at Goldman Sachs & Stanford Graduate School of Business & medical training at Oxford University. Her accolades include being voted the Young CEO of the Year (2018) by the African Leadership Forum, an Archbishop Tutu Fellow, working to reduce maternal mortality, Young Global Leader (WEF), Rising Talent (Women’s Forum for Economy and Society), 20 Youngest Power Women in Africa (Forbes), Top 25 Africans to Watch (Financial Times), named as one of the 2018 Most Influential People of African Descent (Under 40) Worldwide, in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (UN IDPAD), named as one of 50 Influential Women in Business by The Africa Report, Jeune Afrique and the Africa CEO Forum and she is a member Advisory Board of Prince’s Trust International and contributor to Forbes.