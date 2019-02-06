LADOL’s boss, Amy Jadesimi wins FIN Leading Women Award 2019

In recogniton of a sterling performance in the oil and gas servicing industry, Managing Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL), Amy Jadesimi, has been named the oil and gas leading woman.

She got the award at the 2019 Petroleum Industry Award.

The award, organised by the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) and the federal ministry of petroleum resources, held at the just concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, in Abuja.

The organisers said the award is an acknowledgement of Jadesimi’s “significant contribution to the oil and gas servicing industry and maritime sector development in Africa.”

She was also recognised as the managing director and chief executive officer of the first sustainable industrial special economic zone in Africa, in addition to her prominent membership in various business sustainability and advisory boards.

Expressing appreciation, Jadesimi said: I thank the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) and federal ministry of petroleum resources for this award.

“The award is a great honour and it represents the success LADOL has achieved thanks only to the 18 years of hard work and dedication of our founders and our staff.

“LADOL is all about team work and I’m very proud to lead the men and women who work at LADOL.

“Our team work shined through not only in the success of the Egina project but also in achieving our ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 last year.

“We also thank our clients Total and Shell, who have shown their faith in LADOL and supported genuine local content in Nigeria.” She said.