l was under spell says guard that sodomised prophetess, stole her N700

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A 39-year-old security guard, Longbab Bouguen, has confessed that he was under a spell when he raped a 43 year old prophetess in Agbogbo area of Akure the Ondo State capital.

Bouguen , according to the state police command, ambushed the victim, forcefully removed and tore her pants, had sexual intercourse with her through the anus and robbed her of N700.

The suspect was paraded alongside another security guard, Daniel John, who he shared the money he stole from the victim with.

In an interview, the suspect who confessed to the crime, attributed it to the handiwork of the devil.

His words: “Honestly, I cannot explain what came over me before l raped the woman. I did not penetrate the woman but ejaculated on her after which l allowed her to go. I collected the sum of N700 from her.”

Bouguen while exonerating the other suspect, Daniel John, said: “When he came to me begging for money for food, I gave him N200 out of the money l collected from the woman because he was hungry. He knew nothing about the incident”

Addressing newsmen, the Police image-maker, Femi Joseph said that “one prophetess of Celestial Church of Christ (name withheld) of Agbogbo area, Akure/Owo Road, reported that one security guard , Longbab Bouguen, suddenly dragged her to a secluded area and forcefully tore her pant to have sexual intercourse with her through the anus.

“The suspect threatened the victim by brandishing a cutlass and knife in his hand while putting on dark eye glasses and also dispossessed the victim of N700, which he consequently shared with his co-security guard, Daniel John.

“The victim, who was returning home around 8:30p.m., was dragged into the bush in the area by the suspect, where he had canal knowledge of her.”

Joseph said the state command would charge the two suspects to court after completing its investigation.