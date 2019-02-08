Kwara youths protest deployment of Egbetokun, Tinubu’s ex-CSO as CP

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Angry youths in their thousands, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest in Ilorin, Kwara State capital against the deployment of Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, former Chief Security Officer, CSO, of national leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the state police commissioner.

Egbetokun was among the 37 new commissioners of police announced by acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu, Wednesday, in Abuja.

The youths, who came out as early as 9.a.m moved round the major streets of Ilorin to express their dissatisfaction over the deployment of Egbetokun to the state as police commissioner.

They sang protest songs against the deployment of the new commissioner of police to the state, which they insisted would do them more harm than good, particularly in the forthcoming elections.

The youths were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: “Kwarans totally reject an APC Commissioner of Police”,“CP Kayode Egbetokun must go”, “Cabal cannot succeed in Kwara”, “The IGP must save Kwarans from intimidation and harassment of opposition,” among others.

The youths, however, moved to the state’s headquarters of Directorate of State Security, DSS; state police command and later Government House, Ilorin.

Speaking with journalists on the protest, spokesperson of the youths, Mr. Haliru Dansofo, said: “It is disheartening that Mr. Egbetokun, who was a chief security officer of a national leader of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, can be deployed to Kwara state to supervise election to pave the way for APC electoral success during the forthcoming general elections.”