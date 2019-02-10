Kwara CP Imbroglio: Thousands of PDP women protest redeployment of Egbetokun

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin – It’s season of protests in Ilorin as scores of women of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, extraction in Kwara State, yesterday, protested last week’s appointment of Kayode Egbetokun as the new commissioner of police in the state.

Recall that mammoth crowd of youths in the state started the protest on Thursday in Ilorinm, when they went round the major streets in protesting against the redeployment of Egbetokun, former CSO of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as the new Kwara CP.

The women protesters yesterday began their protest from the Ilofa state home of the Saraki’s in Ilorin, the state capital, and marched to the Ahmadu Bello way police headquarters and DSS office.

AbdulRazaq pledges review of KWASU tuition fees

Some of the women carried placards with inscriptions like ‘Egbetokun must go. We don’t want him; ‘we have no confidence in Egbetokun to do an impartial job in Kwara;’ ‘posting of Egbetokun is politically motivated,’ and ‘We demand the reversal of Egbtokun’s appointment;’ ‘Kwara women reject Kayode Egbetokun as CP.’

The protesters accordingly, sent a letter of complaint to the acting Inspector General Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the state Director, Department of State Services (DSS). Reading a copy of their letter of complaint yesterday, spokesperson of the protesters, Bukola Opah said: “We wish to convey our displeasure and disapproval of the appointment of Kayode Egbetokun as the new commissioner of police to Kwara state command.

“Kayode Egbetokun was the chief security officer (CSO) to the ex-Lagos state governor and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We sincerely believe that this is another ploy by the APC led Federal Government to malign and disrupt the forthcoming elections in the state as we cannot guarantee that we will have a free and fair election with a partisan police commissioner.

“In the interest of fair play, the posting should be immediately reversed to guarantee free, fair and transparent elections in Kwara state.

What I’ll do differently in Kwara— APC’s Abdulrazaq

“It will also be recalled that the same commissioner of police was earlier posted to Lagos state police command by the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris (rtd) and was spontaneously rejected by all the political parties in the state, necessitating the reversal by your humble self on assumption as the new IGP.”