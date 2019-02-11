Kwadef sensitises voters ahead of elections

Ilorin—As this year’s elections enter a crucial bend, Kwara Development Foundation, Kwadef, has advised voters to take advantage of the polls to exercise their constitutional right to elect their leaders of choice through the ballot box.

Kwadef, a non- government organisation, which embarked on voters’ sensitisation programme in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Saturday, enjoined voters to eschew violence and not to allow themselves to be used negatively by politicians during the polls.

The voters who expressed their readiness for the polls, advised the group to intensify the enlightenment programme to “open the eyes of the people’.

In a post-event press conference, Dr. Kolawole Afolabi, President of the group, explained that the group remains non-partisan with non-partisan interest.

He said as the nation moves to perform the next election ritual, the group has decided to step forward and work towards enacting a focused development paradigm for mobilising the collective strength of the people of Kwara to achieve sustainable socio-economic growth.

According to him, Kwadef is seeking a non-partisan roadmap to restore deliberate thinking, planning and acting together to restore the glory of Kwara State. He maintained that the exercise was the beginning of a series of intervention programmes that would spread over a long period of time.