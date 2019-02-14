Kogi gov’t not in possession of PVCs- Fanwo

The Kogi State Government has refuted claims that it is in possession of some unclaimed permanent voter’s card, PVCs.

A section of the media had reported that some PVCs, which is the only means through which eligible voters can participate in the forthcoming elections, were in the possession of the state government.

Describing the news as spurious and Dubai-tailored misinformation, Kingsley Fanwo, Director General of Media and Publicity to the Governor, further said that collecting PVCs is not the responsibility of the governor.

A statement signed by Fanwo read, “The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to a spurious, Dubai-tailored misinformation that the Kogi State Governor is in possession of some unclaimed permanent voter’s cards.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that it is not the responsibility of the Governor to take possession of such cards which belong to registered voters across the State.

“The Governor did not and will not contemplate perpetrating such illegality as a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria and a generational leader.

“We urge the People’s Democratic Party to concentrate on wooing voters across the State instead of spreading falsehood to cultivate an alibi in defense of their impending failure at the polls.

“We urge supporters of our party and indeed, all Kogi citizens to treat the information as another of the series of blistering lies from the pit of PDP.

“The Governor is poised to lead our party, the All Progressives Congress to a landslide victory on Saturday 16th February, 2019 and on March 2, 2019; irrespective of the importation of thugs and arms by those who are afraid of their past failures in the State.

“The Kogi State Government will like to reiterate our determination to ensure voters are protected and we have confidence in our security architecture to achieve peaceful, free, fair and credible polls.

“We urge the general public to dismiss the rumors and be law-abiding.”