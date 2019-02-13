Kingsley Amafibe calls on Delta youths to support Okowa’s reelection

By Chris Onuoha

Former Delta State House of Assembly Aspirant from Ika North East local government and Entertainment guru, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, has consolidated his support for Governor Patrick Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta state ahead of March 2 polls.

Amb Amafibe, the Chief Executive Officer of Kingsley Amafibe foundation and Peace Ambassador Agency who integrated his commitment to the visionary potentials of a continued progress in Delta State, called on youths in the state to vote for the mandate of his Excellency, Governor Patrick Okowa.

He stated that Okowa has done awesome wonders in infrastructural development, youth empowerment, education, tourism, ICT, healthcare and the creation of an intensive atmosphere that accommodates entrepreneurship and innovation.

Amb. Amafibe in a press statement stated that Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has done significantly well in his first term as Governor of the oil rich state, and therefore deserves to be re-elected.

“We cannot overemphasize the candid inputs and gainful strides of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s led administration in Delta State.

“He has been unbiased, focused, devoted and most importantly a visionary leader, who has stood firmly for youths and empowerment across all the local government areas in Delta state. We stand for you, we support you and I am sure that 80% of our youths do same,” he said.

He admonished Nigerians, especially Delta State youths to come out en-masse to vote in favour of the PDP candidate, stressing that the only way to be committed to Okowa’s mandate is by using your PVC to vote, thereby deciding the future of Delta state, under the Okowa led administration.