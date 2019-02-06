Killings in Zamfara: Police, DSS should quiz Yari, says APGA gov candidate

By Dirisu Yakubu

Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, has called on the Police, Department of State Services, DSS, and other security agencies to invite Governor Abdulaziz Yari for questioning, following increasing spates of killings in the state.

The governorship candidate, who made the call in Abuja yesterday, said the governor’s recent utterances were capable of undermining national security if left unchecked.

He also accused Governor Yari of threatening to scuttle the polls in Zamfara, a threat, he stressed, has culminated in increasing hostilities few days to the elections.

His words: “We demand that Yari be invited by security agencies to explain his threat as would have been the case in civilised societies.

“Brutal killings have been going on in Zamfara State for quite some time now and with the recent attacks on our people, which resulted in the killing of many people including the elder sister of a serving senator.

“In the past, Governor Yari had threatened a particular APC Primary Election Committee Chairman with dire consequences if he dares step his foot in Zamfara State, just because he wasn’t satisfied with the performance of the person in previous exercise.

“During the crisis, he had also threatened APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in a similar fashion. These unguarded utterances pose serious threats to security.”