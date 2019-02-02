Kidnapping: Judge dismisses Evans’ allegation of torture

By Henry Ojelu

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja yesterday dismissed the claims by Kidnap Kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans that he was tortured by the men of Police Inspector General’s Intelligence Response Team and the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) after his arrest.

Evans, is standing trial alongside Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba over allegation of kidnapping the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Donatus Dunu.

Evans and his gang allegedly collected 223,000 Euro (N100m) as ransom from Donatus Dunu.

While ruling on the admissibility of Evans confessional statement made to the police on June 11, 2017, Justice Oshodi yesterday held that there was no proof before the court to substantiate his claims of torture.

He noted that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria made no requirement that statements to the police must be in a specific form.

He also noted that based on the evidence of Evans’ videotaped confession played in the court on Oct. 26, 2018 there was no proof that Evans was tortured to provide details of his alleged misdeeds.

The Judge said: “In the video that was played in open court, the first defendant was cautioned and he signed a word of caution, when he was asked his profession he said he was a businessman, he said so with a smile.