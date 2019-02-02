Kidnappers demand N100m ransom from APC candidate

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

ABDUCTORS of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State House of Assembly candidate for Owan West constituency, Hon Micheal Ohio-Ezomo are reportedly demanding a ransom of N100m.

He was kidnapped in the early hours of January 23, 2019 at his Eme-Ora residence by gun men and in the process killed his police orderly.

Saturday Vanguard reported few days ago that the abductors had opened discussion with the family but they did not disclose the amount being demanded while a source yesterday said the kidnappers called family members and demanding N100m.

Edo Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, while parading 72 suspected criminals yesterday confirmed that the kidnappers had opened communication channels but was silent on how much was being demanded.

Odumosu said the police was being careful because of the victim.

He said the police busted kidnappers den at Okada Junction in Ovia South West local government area where a locally made pistol, one cut to size barrel and two wooden guns were recovered.

The Edo Police boss said seven kidnap victims were rescued in January in different parts of Edo State.

He called on the citizens to assist the police with useful information. He said his men have arrested 54 persons in various parts of the state in connection with the ongoing cult war in the state.

Odumosu said five of the suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of a Police Sergeant, Monday Ehigie, who was an orderly to the Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha local government, Dr. Eric Osayande.

Some of the suspects were nabbed after allegedly killing rival cult members in Siluko road, Eweka Street, Ugbowo and Upper Sokponba road.

According to him, “there was heightened criminal activity by rival cult groups; the black axe, eiye, black mafias, Vikings and aye one of which resulted in a fight at Namayo street, Upper Sokponba Road, Benin City where a police sergeant, Monday Ehigie attached to the Executive Chairman of Ikpobha local government area of Edo state, was shot by the cultists. Though he died gallantly, he killed two of them before giving up the ghost”

“Also, operatives of South-Ibie police station, acting on information arrested a suspected ritualist, one Kenneth Oviangbede at Afokha Street, Iyakpi quarters and recovered a sack containing used children pampers, used female menstrual pads, female bags and female brassieres. The suspect made statement and confessed to be a ritualist. Investigation is in progress”