Kashamu promises better deal for Ogun workers

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu, has assured civil/public officers in the state of better days ahead if elected as governor in the March 2 election.

The assurance was contained in a five-point document entitled “My Covenant with Ogun State Civil/Public Officers”

In the document, which was released on Friday by the Kashamu-Abati Campaign Organisation, Kashamu was quoted as saying, “Sequel to my undertaking to ensure complete and full remittance of local governments’ allocation, I wish to further state as follows:

“That since Transparency is one of the cardinal principles that shall guide the policies and programmes of my administration; I am irrevocably committed to the prompt payment/remittance of cooperative deductions.

“All appointments in the service shall be on merit, and promotions shall be as and when due.”

Kashamu added, “For career progression, Civil/Public Officers will be encouraged to get to the peak of their careers in line with statutory guidelines.

“Our Administration will ensure compliance with statutory provisions in the discipline of workers and where any perceived injustice exists, it will be reviewed.

“Our Administration will review the Contributory Pension Scheme with a view to making it more workers-friendly.”