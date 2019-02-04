Kano Hisbah arrests 228 beggars in January

The Kano State Hisbah Board on Monday said it had arrested 228 beggars in January 2019, for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Board, Malam Adamu Yahaya, made this known in an interview in Kano.

Yahaya said that the number comprised 127 adults and 101 children, saying that the beggars were arrested during raids of different parts of the city.

He said that the arrests were carried out at France Road, Lodge Road, State Road, Gwammaja, Yankaba Bus-stop and restaurants.

“Out of the 228 beggars, 73 are from Kano while 155 are from Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa and Zamfara,’’ Yahaya said.

According to the official, most of the beggars had physical impairments including blindness, lame and deaf.

He explained that those who were not from Kano would be repatriated to their states.

Yahaya said that Kano State indigenes among them were properly screened, counselled and thereafter released since they were all first-time offenders

He urged the people to stop roadside begging, noting that the practice could endanger their lives.

The official pleaded with the beggars to use their hands for productive ventures in order to better their lives. (NAN)