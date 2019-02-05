Kachikwu bags PTI Life Recognition Award

ABUJA—Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. lbe Kachikwu, has been conferred with the Petroleum Training lnstitute, PTI, Life Recognition Award for his exemplary leadership, uncommon feat in nation-building.

The award is also for his developmental initiatives toward the sustained growth of the nation’s oil and gas sector and the advancement of high and qualitative training of competent technical manpower and infrastructural revolution of Petroleum Training lnstitute, PTI.

Presenting the award during the launch of Project 100 at Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, in Abuja, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of PTI, Prof. Sunny Iyuke, said Kachikwu was honoured as a result of his hardwork, selfless service to the oil and gas sector and his untiring effort to repositioning PTI to be on the global map of technological institutions.

Accepting the award, Kachikwu said: “l dedicate this award to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity.”

He paid glowing tribute to the council, management and staff of PTI for discharging their mandate of developing competent technical manpower for the oil and gas sector, adding that the appointment of Prof. Iyuke as Principal and Chief Executive Officer of the institute was a right step in the right direction.