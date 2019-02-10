Breaking News
JUST IN: PDP campaign spokesperson arrested in Kaduna

On 2:08 pmIn News by Victor OgunyinkaComments

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Kaduna State, Ben Bako, has been arrested by security operatives Saturday night.
The reason for the arrest is not yet clear as men believed to be State Security Service (SSS) took him to Abuja.

The arrest has been confirmed by the deputy director of publicity of the party, Yakubu Lere.

