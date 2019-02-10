JUST IN: PDP campaign spokesperson arrested in Kaduna

Victor Ogunyinka

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Kaduna State, Ben Bako, has been arrested by security operatives Saturday night.

The reason for the arrest is not yet clear as men believed to be State Security Service (SSS) took him to Abuja.

Confirming the arrest, the deputy director of publicity of the PDP campaign, Yakubu Lere, said Mr Bako was taken by the SSS to Abuja.