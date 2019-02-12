PHOTOS: NAF transports election materials across Nigeria in readiness for Saturday

Soni Daniel

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has commenced the airlifting of election materials to all part of the country in preparation for Saturday’s presidential election as Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, The materials were duly delivered by the C-130H aircraft crew to teams of INEC and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) officials together with security personnel waiting at the various airports.

Read the full statement:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, 11 February 2019, commenced the airlift of electoral materials for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country for the conduct of the 2019 General Elections. The airlift exercise includes day and night missions, during which both sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials were conveyed in batches, with NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to various airports across the country. The materials were duly delivered by the C-130H aircraft crew to teams of INEC and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) officials together with security personnel waiting at the various airports.

It may be recalled that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, during his meeting with Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and NAF Field Commanders on 1 February 2019, had expressed the readiness of the NAF to avail INEC its transport aircraft to enable expeditious movement of electoral materials, as done in the past. It is pertinent to state that the transport aircraft are deployed solely to provide airlift support to meet INEC’s logistics requirements, in fulfillment of NAF’s constitutional role of providing Military Aid to Civil Authority.