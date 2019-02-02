Just in: Kidnapped Adamawa APC chieftain regains freedom

The police command in Adamawa has confirmed the release of Mr Hamidu Mijinyawa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Demsa Local Government Area, following his recent abduction.

Recall that Mijinyawa was abducted in the early hours of Wednesday by some gunmen in Demsa and later called demanding for N20 million ransom.

Confirming the release to newsmen, the command spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar said the party chairman was released in the early hours of Saturday.

Abubakar did not give details of the release, whether ransom was paid or not.

“All I can tell you for now is that Mijinyawa has been released by the kidnappers,” Abubakar said.

Also confirming the release, State Publicity Secretary of APC, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, said Mijinyawa was hale and hearty.

“He is out hale and hearty and is now with his family,” Abdullahi said.