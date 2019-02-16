Just in: Boko Haram bombs mosque in Maiduguri

The dreaded terrorist group, Boko Haram, has bombed a Mosque in Maiduguri, killing eleven persons.

The commissioner of police in the state, Damian Chukwu, who confirmed the incident, said it happened around 5:40am.

He said two suicide bombers, accompanied by a gunman, infiltrated the mosque located at Kushari village behind old CBN quarters in the ancient city.

Okowa condemns killing of aide, Ngozi Ijei

His words: “On-the-spot assessment at the scene revealed that at about 0540hrs gunmen suspected to be BH terrorists & suicide bombers infiltrated Gwozari/Kushari in Polo general area, Maiduguri shooting sporadically & detonated IEDs strapped to their bodies.

“Eleven people including three bombers died while fifteen others sustained injuries and are currently hospitalized at the State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri.”