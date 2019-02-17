Joshua taking on Miller unworthy risk, says Oboh

By Jacob Ajom

Former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight champion, Peter Oboh is in doubt whether the dream fight between the WBA, WBO and IBF World heavy weight champion, Anthony Joshua and the hard-punching WBC champion Deontay Wilder will hold.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard Sports, Oboh said, “we may never witness the mega boxing match come to pass in the first class manner that we all want it to happen”.

He observed that with Joshua going to America to take on Jarrell Miller, the much orchestrated match between him and Wilder looks distant. “No one can predict when that fight will come again and whoever tells you that the fight will be coming soon that person will be a joker.”

Oboh who was thrilled by the performance of Tyson Fury in his fight against Wilder predicted that the British pugilist, Fury can stop Wilder in their rematch showdown on 28th June.

He believes that Joshua’s debut fight in America against Jarrell Miller on June 1 was an unworthy risk for the world champion.

He insisted that Wilder would have been a better opponent for Joshua than Jarrell Miller because the world champion would have seized the moment to put paid to critics who still hold him in suspect.

Said he,”Joshua in his current form can beat any boxer in the world, including Wilder and would have used the opportunity to silence critics who still hold him as a ‘local’ champion.” .

He based his fear for Joshua fighting Miller on the premise that the American could cause an upset. “From experience, I know that there are boxers that possess world class knock out punches (the likes of Joshua, Wilder and Fury) and there are also boxers with low boxing pedigree but with world class bang. This is one of the secrets of boxing upsets .

“I hope Miller is not one with such punching prowess. I advise Joshua to be 100 percent focused against Miller,” Oboh concluded.