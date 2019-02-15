Jonathan congratulates Dickson over maiden flight to Bayelsa International Airport

Nigeria’s Former President and Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and the people of Bayelsa State over the completion of the Bayelsa International Airport and the event of the maiden flight to the airport.

In a congratulatory letter to the Governor, Dr. Jonathan stated that the it was a thing of joy that the project which was conceived by late Diepreye Almesesigha’s administration came to fruition under Mr. Dickson’s tenure. He noted that the project signified the fulfillment of the collective dream of the People of Bayelsa State in this regard, adding that it would enhance the socio-economic prospects of the State and the Niger Delta.

Polls: Jonathan, Abdulsalami want leaders to learn from history, put Nigeria first

A statement issued by Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s spokesman quoted Dr. Jonathan to have said: “Your commitment towards transforming our State through key infrastructural development, such as this, is commendable.”

He further commended Governor Dickson on the landmark project and prayed for God’s guidance for the Governor and his team as he implements his administration’s vision and plans for Bayelsa State.