JOHESU shelves strike, mobilises for national rally over unmet demands

AGGRIEVED workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have shelved their plan to down tools in public hospitals across the nation over the failure of the Federal Government to meet some of their demands.

However, they have equally commenced mobilisation for a national rally in Abuja to draw the attention of the Nigerian public and the international community to the actions of government perceived to be against their best interests.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Abuja, Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Josiah Biobelemoye, explained that the aggrieved workers took those decisions after reviewing the events related to the January 31st, 2019 ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to their needs.

Some of their needs, he mentioned, include the withholding of salaries of JOHESU members for the months of April and May 2018, headship of hospital departments, upward adjustment of CONHESS salary structure, implementation of consultancy cadre for health workers amongst others.

His words: “After a painstaking appraisal of the totality of events, JOHESU resolved that all members would dedicate Sunday February 3, to prayers for God to fight its pending battles with her adversaries.

“JOHESU in collaboration with NLC/TUC will stage a National Rally in Abuja to draw attention to the tyranny of officials of health ministries in both federal and state against health workers in public health facilities on Monday February 4.

“Zonal and state rallies involving generality of JOHESU members to continue on Tuesday, February 5. This must be held in conjunction with stakeholders.”

Biobelemoye called on the over one million members of JOHESU, their spouses and voting age children who together form a block of over 2.4 million members to collect their PVCs in view of this month’s presidential election.

He stressed that while JOHESU remains nonpartisan, it is committed to establishing the building blocks of a better Nigeria.

“All JOHESU members are to await further directives which shall be communicated from JOHESU headquarters forthwith,” he concluded.