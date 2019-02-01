Jigawa: Buhari to receive Ex-Jigawa gov., defected PDP, SDP gubernatorial aspirants, others

By Aliyu Dangida, Dutse

President Muhammadu Buhari will, Saturday, receive to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Jigawa state the first civilian governor of the state, Ali Sa’ad Birnin-Kudu, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant, Hon. Tijjani Kiyawa, former commissioners who served under PDP-led Sule Lamido and thousands of supporters.

The visit of the number one citizen to Jigawa state will be his continued state’s tour where he would be presenting the party’s flag to the APC gubernatorial candidate in the coming election, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

President Buhari will received thousands of PDP decampees into APC, notably among them who are former commissioner of works and transport for 8 years under Sule Lamido’s reign, Engr. Baba S. Aliyu, former commissioners of water resources and special duties, Engr. Abdulkadir Jinjiri Dutse and Hon. Auwalu Harbo.

Others include, former commissioners of Justice and women affairs, Barr. Yakubu Rubah and Fatima Widi Jalo. Also in the list include a female SDP gubernatorial aspirant, Hajia Rabi El-leman, zonal publicity secretary of PDP Northwest, Yusuf Adamu Babura among others.

Special Assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Bello M. Zaki confirmed that President Muhammadu is expected in Jigawa state to present the APC flag of return for second term in office to the governor. .