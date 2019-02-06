I’ve done well on my promises to Nigerians – Buhari

David Odama

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared in Nasarawa that his administration has done well on his promises to the people in 2015.

Buhari, who spoke in Lafia during the presidential campaigns to Nasarawa State, said his administration policy anchored on agriculture, security and corruption has not left anyone in doubt as impressive successes have been recorded inspire of some challenges fighting back.

According to the president, “when I took over power in 2015, I promised three things, agriculture, security and fight against corruption in which tremendous successes have been achieved especially the insecurity in the North East. They people can testify that my administration tackled insurgency in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states,” Buhari declared.

On the issue of agriculture, he said his government was able to supply enough fertilizers to farmers across the country, which he said has brought about an appreciative increase in agricultural activities in the last three years of his administration.

Speaking further on the fight against corruption, the president maintained that so far his government was able to recover reasonable stolen funds, affirming that the stolen funds would be used to provide dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshomole, had said Nigeria economy has been mismanaged for 16 years when the nation’s oil was selling 140 per barrel.

The APC National Chairman, who regretted that despite the country producing over 2.5 billion barrel of oil per day, the citizens were getting poorer every day also added.

“Before the Peoples Democratic Party came to power the major source of revenue, foreign exchange for Nigeria was 80 per cent dependent on oil,

According to him, the policies of incoherent and contradictions of PDP gave equal wavers for smugglers to bring in poisonous rice into the country.

Also speaking, the senator representing Nasarawa West, Senator Abdullahi Adamu while addressing the large crowd at the Lafia square thanked the people for their overwhelming support displayed, describing it as a sign of victory for APC.

Adamu, who doubles as the DG campaign organisation for Buhari in the north central stated that Buhari has delivered his campaign promises on corruption, agriculture and insecurity in the country, appealing to Nigerians to vote Buhari to enable him to continue the fight to move Nigeria to next level.

He further assured the people of the state and the country at large that Buhari and all APC candidates at all levels in the forthcoming general electionswould be voted for another good governnce