It’s immoral to change Delta power sharing pact for Ogboru—Izoukumor

By Emma Amaize, South-South Editor

COORDINATOR of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Re-Election Committee in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Favour Izoukumor, has said it was wrong to rupture the power-sharing arrangement in the state because Chief Great Ogboru wants to rule the state.

Izoukumor, who is the Commissioner representing Ijaw on the board of Delta State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, said: “No one is undermining the popularity of Great Ogboru, the All Progressives Congress, APC, standard bearer.

“But you would agree with me that in a democracy, victory is determined by the electorate with whom the power lies.

“The people of Delta have spoken that the incumbent, Okowa, has done very well and they will re-elect him— it is very clear.

“Besides, Delta State has a power-sharing agreement, howbeit unwritten, and Delta Central, from where Great Ogboru hails has enjoyed power for eight years through Chief James Ibori.

“Delta South has also enjoyed it through Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and it is only just and right for Delta North to have their full term.

“This arrangement is on moral grounds and it is working positively for the sitting governor. Ogboru is from Delta Central and all Deltans feel that since the other two senatorial districts have enjoyed this arrangement, it is germane for Delta North to have the same feel, particularly with a man who has done very well.”