It’s easier to work with constituents than keep them in the dark – Omo-Osagie

By Olayinka Ajayi

Many might not know Honourable Efosa Omo-Osagie (aka Mighty Man), African Democratic Congress, ADC, candidate for the House of Representatives, Oredo federal constituency, Edo State. But he has been Councillor, Ward 3, Oredo Local Government Area, where he was instrumental in ensuring youths employment; financial grants to widows; funds for medical treatment of children and the aged, and distribution of writing materials to schools. He spoke to Sunday Vanguard on his vision and other issues.

People don’t seem to know much about you

I was born here in Oredo council of Edo State. After secondary school, I proceeded to the United States of America, USA, where I obtained a high school diploma in Charles Town High School, Boston, Massachusetts, and returned to Nigeria to obtain Bachelor of Science degree in Social Works from the University of Benin. In America, I worked as a supervisor with Staple Production Company in Boston. On my return to Nigeria I delved into hospitality and real estate businesses.

What differentiates you from your opponents?

Many politicians are just paying lip service to development programmes and empowerment. I am several steps ahead of them. What is of paramount interest to most politicians is how to convert the commonwealth of the people to their personal use, build estates and acquire choice property in all parts of the world. That’s why I come in as the best choice to improve the living standard of the people by way of development projects and empowerment. I am a team player. Also, the issue of transparency is uppermost on my mind. This cannot be said of the majority of political gladiators who divert the attention of the people away from their wanton looting under different guise. I don’t understand how a political office holder, who gets elected as a result of the trust the electorate placed in him, end up betraying that trust.

This is tantamount to biting the finger that fed you. My idea of how to serve the people is reflected in my philosophy that an elected person should leave his doors open to the people at all times to allow for honesty and transparency. It is very improper to deceive the people by sharing N4,000 to them to buy their votes and later go into oblivion for over three years, only to come back when preparation for another election commences.

I will not use my representation of the people of Oredo to amass questionable wealth. The ideal thing that I will entrench as a lawmaker in Abuja is regular constituency engagement. All my deliberations in the National Assembly will be geared towards the needs of the people in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations. A good name, as they say, is better than riches. I have a good name which I promise to always protect.

Are these things you are talking about not easier said than done?

I don’t understand what you are inferring. In my estimation, working in accordance with the wishes of the people is not as difficult as keeping them in the dark about how you deliver on the mandate they gave to you. If I can ensure that some high worth projects are initiated within the ambit of the resources available to me when I was not yet a politician, then much more will be achieved through my representation of the people of Oredo.