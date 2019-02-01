It’s an insult for Atiku to accuse PMB of trying to rig – Keyamo

The Director, Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buahri Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) has said that it is an insult for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate to say that the All Progressives Congress APC presidential candidate will rig the election.



Keyamo on his Twitter handle said that” ‘When you see this, you will realize that it is an absolute INSULT for Atiku to accuse PMB of trying to rig. It’s like a 5-year old child accusing World Heavy Weight Champion, Anthony Joshua of taking performance-enhancing drugs in preparation of an exhibition fight between them’

A historic moment where PMB showed the world that leadership is not about testing your oratorical skill in a Debating & Dramatic Society, but it’s about having the virtues of honesty, humility and the will to right so many wrongs. That’s what Nigerians will vote for on Feb. 16th pic.twitter.com/NQOoGSDFiz — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) January 30, 2019

The big mistake the opposition is making is that, whilst they continue to calculate how to break into PMB’s strongholds, they assume their own strongholds are still impregnable and other variables would remain constant in their favour. February 16 is just a few days away….. pic.twitter.com/0lYBNm5oV8 — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) January 29, 2019

I just saw this blockbuster from Charly Boy! He destroys Atiku here as a ‘guy man!’(meaning ‘419’ in Warri parlance) pic.twitter.com/OODZ9zgBQp — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) January 28, 2019