It’s an insult for Atiku to accuse PMB of trying to rig – Keyamo

The Director, Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buahri Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) has said that it is an insult for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate to say that the All Progressives Congress APC presidential candidate will rig the election.

Keyamo on his Twitter handle said that” ‘When you see this, you will realize that it is an absolute INSULT for Atiku to accuse PMB of trying to rig. It’s like a 5-year old child accusing World Heavy Weight Champion, Anthony Joshua of taking performance-enhancing drugs in preparation of an exhibition fight between them’

