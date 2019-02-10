It was difficult penetrating the market, convincing consumers — Rite Foods MD

By Willie Samson

The Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said it was difficult convincing consumers that a Nigerian company can produce quality products

Adegunwa, who spoke in Ososa, Ogun State during the familiarisation tour of the factory premises, said: “One key challenge of local manufacturing companies is that of convincing Nigerians to patronize their products and services.

“It therefore demanded an extra drive, motivation and expertise for Rite Foods Limited, to delve into the market and still remain relevant after more than 10 years in existence.”

According to Rite Foods MD, “it was emotional at the beginning, trying to convince the market that Nigerians can manufacture products that are 100 percent proudly Nigerian, and of high international standard.”

Gynaecologist calls for more awareness on exclusive breastfeeding

Adegunwa said further, “Emotionally, making these products here in Nigeria almost seem negative. As people in Nigeria believe that what is produced here cannot be good enough”.

He added: “What we have been able to show is that at Rite Foods, you can even be 100 percent proudly Nigerian and still be able to do products that are extremely well packaged and truly world class.” Rite Foods Managing Director said.

On how the company got the ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2018 was an evidence that the company can compete with multi-nationals in the manufacturing industry, he stated, “Rite foods came into the market prepared.”

He affirmed, “In terms of competing with the multi-national, we believe it is normal as we have to come to the table with a facility and a product that will be able to stand shoulder high with them, if not surpassed what they do.”

Adegunwa who noted that despite as the company continued to be a household name among Nigerians, the company is however faced with the challenges of power and more market accessibility.

Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria’s anti-corruption president

“In fact the greatest challenges now are power and access to the market. We have to provide power ourselves.”

On the company’s projection in the next five years, Adegunwa said, “We hope to keep expanding our portfolio of products range.”