Isoko youths endorse Uduaghan, Onowakpo

By Gab Ejuwa

Ahead of February 16 elections, a socio-political group in Isokoland, Isoko Concerned Youths, has assured All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Delta South senatorial district, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, of the votes of the Isoko people.

President-General of the group, Prince Gabriel Udemude, made the disclosure at his Oleh, Delta State, residence, yesterday, when Uduaghan led his supporters on a consultative visit to the group.

He said: “Delta State, under the leadership of Uduaghan between 2007 and 2015, witnessed remarkable developments.

“He was able to deliver on his programmes and impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state.

“On this note, we, Isoko youths and leaders, have unanimously agreed to support him in the February 16 election.”