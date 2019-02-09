Isoko North PDP embarks on unit-to-unit sensitisation rally

By Ochuko Akuopha

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State has embarked on a unit to unit sensitisation rally for all candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Coordinator of the Isoko North Campaign Council and Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Council, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor, who supervised the exercise across the 13 wards in the local government thanked party leaders for their efforts in ensuring that the party is victorious in all the elections in the local government area.

He urged the people of Isoko nation, Deltans and Nigerians, to cast their votes for the PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections, noting that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has in the last three and half years transformed the state in terms of provision of basic infrastructure and created jobs for thousands of unemployed youths through his SMART agenda.

At Ozoro, Ward 3, unit 8, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Leo Ogor; chairman of the local government council, Hon. Egbabor and Commissioner Public Complaints Commission, Delta State Office, Hon. Joseph Otheremu were among dignitaries in attendance. The leaders assured the people of more democracy dividends within the next four years.

Leader of the party in Emevor Ward 7 and former Federal Commissioner in the National Assembly Service Commission, Dr Paul Oweh accompanied by Prof. Saliba Mukoro appreciated the people of Emevor for their continued support for the PDP and sensitized the people on the need to vote right for all candidates of the party, assuring that further dividends of democracy await the people. In a goodwill message, President General of Emevor Community, Mr Moses Agboro, urged the people of the community to stand firm for all candidates of the PDP.