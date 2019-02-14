IPOB has no power to stop polls- VON DG, Okechukwu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has declared that calls for election boycott by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, would not be a threat to Saturday’s general elections.

Okechukwu spoke in Enugu during a Southeast rally for President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The rally was organised by a coalition of Igbo Youth Organizations in support of Buhari’s re-election.

Okechukwu said, “people who are staying we should not participate in the election are in the fringe.

“If we were listening to them, why are the people spending their money, their strength running up and down to become one thing or the other.

“So, please, we should discountenance the fringe elements, they belong to every society, even in the churches.”

He urged Ndigbo, especially the youths, to come out and declare their support for Buhari in order to reap the benefits in the future.

He said, “The youth more than any other cadre, it is their responsibility to recognize that Mr. President is working for them. That’s why the social investment programme is aimed at pulling people out of poverty.

“Mr. President does not shared money, but all the money that comes into the coffers of the Federal Government, he makes sure that they are prudently managed. And the youths should look into what Mr. President is doing because if you don’t have adequate electricity supply in the long run, we cannot develop. If we do not have modern transport system, we cannot develop.

“What Buhari is doing now, especially in the area of agriculture, is to prepare us for tomorrow.

In a remark, the chairman of the local organizing committee of the event, Mazi Alex Okemiri said Ndigbo stands to benefit so much from Buhari’s re-election.

“We have settled for President Buhari because it is the shortest way to Igbo presidency. He is also a President that is accessible; so we are calling on all the youths to key into this project,” Okemiri said.

Also speaking, the President of the Nigeria Youth Organizations, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulahi urged Igbo youths to key into Buhari’s re-election agenda, noting that Buhari remained a man of integrity who had never embezzled resources even as a young military governor.

“If he did not squander money as a young man, he cannot start doing so at over 70”, he stated.