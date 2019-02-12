IPOB accuses Army of abducting Biafrans in Aba, warns against being pushed to carry arms

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that the Nigerian Army is conducting a stealth genocide war against the people of South East, with the shooting to death two people in Owerri, Imo State on Monday, and abduction of unidentified number of people in Aba, Abia State last night and this morning, including a husband and wife.

IPOB called for immediate release without further delay of those allegedly abducted by Nigerian Army, including a husband and wife they kidnapped this morning, and urged the world to take note and not to blame it if it eventually decides to carry arms against the Nigerian Army and other security agencies used to intimidate, harass and kill the people of South East.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said “it has been made to feel that a Biafran life is worthless,” warning that it should not be pushed into carrying arms, saying “in spite of Biafrans being the most long-suffering people in the world, their anger is becoming uncontrollable and the world will wake up to start pontificating if they could involved in such act of carrying arms.”

“The Nigerian Army is at it again. Nigerian Army is conducting a stealth genocidal war against Biafrans and it is the responsibility of the world to take note. Yesterday, they shot dead two young men in Owerri. Last night and this morning they have commenced their abduction of Biafrans in Aba. Biafrans are now the longest suffering race in human history. One day the anger will no longer be controllable and the world will wake up then to start pontificating.

“We have been made to feel that a Biafran life is worthless. Let these facts be chronicled for posterity because we shall reference them at the appropriate time. Any day we start, let the world not blame us.Those that gave the Nigerian army license to kill our people will regret and face the consequences of their action with their families.

“Nigerian Army must release those they abducted including a husband and wife they kidnapped this morning. Our decision to boycott elections is an act of civil disobedience which any reasonable person ought to understand. That Nigeria is an uncivilised backward society is not the fault of IPOB. We have chosen a civilized non violent approach but it appears Fulani Caliphate, their Jihadi Nigerian Army and Igbo Efulefus are hell bent on provoking us to pick up arms. When that eventually happens, the world should know those to hold responsible.”

Contacted for Army reaction, newly promoted Director of Army Public Relation, Col. Sagir Musa, requested for a text of the allegations by the IPOB against the Nigerian Army, and was obliged with a copy of it.

However, as at the time of filing this report, Col. Musa, who was the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 82 Division, Nigerian Army Enugu, has not responded to the allegations.