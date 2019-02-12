IPAC urge A-Ibom voters to eschew violence

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—AHEAD of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria, IPAC, has appealed to Akwa Ibom State voters to eschew all forms of violence as they go out to vote.

National Chairman of IPAC, Chief Peter Ameh, who made the appeal during IPAC voter education and sensitisation road show and workshop in Uyo, said the objective of the exercise was to make the general election a model in Africa.

Ameh also appealed to the electorate to ensure that they go out to vote on the election days, noting that the participation of citizens in the electoral process contributes immensely to the success of democracy anywhere in the world.

He said, “IPAC voter education and sensitization road shows and workshops have successfully impacted governorship elections in Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun among others, and we hope and believe we can do same for the entire nation, Nigeria in this 2019 general election. We must get it right this time.

“We heartily appeal to all voters to be peaceful, play by the rules, vote their choice candidates, and eschew all forms of violence or intimidation, electoral corruption and anything that may compromise the elections.

“As you go out to vote on February 16, put Nigeria at the back of your mind.”