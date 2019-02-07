Intersociety demands $4.1bn compensation over alleged killings in S’East by security agencies

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The International Society for the Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety has demanded a compensation of $4.1 billion from the Federal Government over its alleged sponsor of the massacre of over 480 civilians in South East.

In a statement issued by the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the group, Emeka Umeagbalasi, the organisation alleged that the present administration allegedly sponsored the massacre which was done by two categories of perpetrators.

It said that “a total compensation or reparatory payment of $4.1 billion is for the vicarious and direct involvement of the present Federal Government and the security chiefs and other public office holders in the mindless, wicked, ruthless, brutal, genocidal, unlawful and indefensible massacre of no fewer than 480 unarmed and defenseless citizens and injuring of over 500 others during military operations in Eastern Nigeria between 30th August 2015 and 14th September 2017.

“While $3 billion of the $4.1 billion under demand represents general damages and costs inflicted or incurred by the victims of the massacre operations, $1.1 billion represents the economic losses incurred during the massacre and its aftermath by the People of Southeast”.