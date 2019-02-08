Insertion of pepper into girl’s private part: Native doctor, 5 others arrested as lawyers hail Edo CP

By Charles Kumolu & Ayodele Oluwafemi

BENIN—Edo State Police Command, yesterday, arrested six persons for torturing and inserting pepper into a girl’s private part in Benin City over an alleged missing phone.

The breakthrough, which was recorded following calls by the Abubakar Yesufu-led League of Patriotic Lawyers and other human rights groups, came as a relief to outraged members of the public.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, said two male suspects were still at large, adding that efforts had been intensified to arrest them.

The statement reads: “Two other male suspects are still at large. Efforts are being intensified to arrest them and bring all involved to justice. The Nigeria Police Force condemns jungle justice in its entirety and warns of dire consequences for persons who resort to criminal acts of self-help.

“The six male suspects arrested are Otoghile Joel (owner of the phone alleged to have been stolen by the young woman); Lucky Igbinovia, alias One Man Squad, in whose house the young woman was tortured; Edobor Osemwengie (Manager of Lafun Hotel); Kingsley Iyamu; Gregg Eweka and Friday Omorogbe.

“The Police have established contact with the victim, aged 24 years. Her health status and recovery rate are being monitored.”

While briefing newsmen yesterday, President of League of Patriotic Lawyers, Abubakar Yesufu, said the Police showed courage and professionalism in ensuring that the hoodlums were arrested within 24 hours.

He said: “The League commends Edo State government for giving marching orders to the various agencies to ensure that the culprits were apprehended.

“We also commend various women organisations which include but not limited to the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Women Arise, and Ethel Women Initiative.

“Worthy of special mention is Curtis Eghosa Ugbo of Benin Solidarity Movement. The victim, Ada Friday, 24, did not steal any phone.

“She refused the sexual overtures of the kingpin, who orchestrated the aforesaid missing phone and with the aid of a native doctor, he became the accuser and enforcer in chief of that sordid show of shame.

“With the arrest of these hoodlums, Ugbiyoko, Ekewan neighbourhoods of Edo State would now know peace. We have also spoken to the state government and have been reassured that all the suspects, including the native doctor, would have their day in court.”