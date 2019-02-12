INEC warns against use of temporary voter cards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will not entertain the use of temporary voter cards (TVCs) during the upcoming general election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross River, Dr Frankland Briyai, said this on Tuesday at a workshop on Election Risk Management (ERM).

The workshop was organised by the commission for stakeholders and electoral officials from the 18 local government areas in Cross River as part of preparations for the general elections.

Briyai, who spoke through the Electoral Officer of Bekwarra, Mr Asuquo Affiah, said that the commission would only recognise the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) during the polls.

‘‘If you do not have PVC, please stay away from the polling units as INEC will not recognise TVC during the elections,’’ he said.

He added that the extension given by the commission for collection of PVCs ended on Monday.

He urged all stakeholders to join hands with INEC in ensuring that the electoral process was free, fair and credible.

Speaking, INEC Desk Officer on Risk Management, Mr Morris Idah, said that the workshop was organised to sensitise electoral officers and other stakeholders on red zones during the elections.

Idah said that the commission was looking forward to violence-free elections on Feb. 16 and on March 2.

He advised the electoral officers and other stakeholders to always alert the commission whenever they noticed any violence in their areas. (NAN)