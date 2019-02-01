INEC to deploy 13,394 Adhoc staff for election in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said it was going to deploy 13, 394 Adhoc staff for the 2019 general elections in the State.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Godswill Obioma stated this yesterday at the Commission’s headquarters in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on its preparedness for the forthcoming elections.

According to him, both serving and ex-corpers including penultimate students of higher institutions formed part of the adhoc staff recruited to participate in the election.

The REC further warned electorate and political parties to desist from vote buying and other acts capable of truncating the election.

“In summary, the total PVCs yet to be collected as at 29th January, 2019 stands at 199,583 out of 410,943. This is 48.5% of the total PVCs. This scenario indeed calls for worry because if everybody collects his/her PVC, Ebonyi state is expected to witness a larger voter turnout in 2019 general elections compared to 2015 general elections.

‘We have adopted a very transparent procedure in line with the guidelines from INEC headquarters for the adhoc staff recruitment.

‘We are deploying 13, 394 adhoc staff for the election. The composition include 1,785 presiding officers, 179 SPOs,13 LGA collation officers; one returning officer for presidential election; 3 Senatorial returning officers and 6 returning officers for the federal constituencies among others.”