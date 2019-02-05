INEC reiterates commitment to peaceful election

Prof. Mammodu Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restated his commitment to peaceful election.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving Women for Peace group seeking to promote peaceful election.

Yakubu said that the commission was following gender policy that allowed women to express their feelings and assured of credible elections.

He noted that in developed countries, women were the best pedestal for credible elections and therefore applauded the group for the move to ensuring peaceful polls.

“It is interesting to know that women in our society are coming out to support peace and mobilise women to vote.

“We as a commission will continue to be an equal opportunities commission, making sure that no one is left behind.

“Celebrating election is our main objective, gender mainstreaming and persons with disabilities access and participation.

“We play our own part to sensitise, but will leave the mobilisation of voters to National orientation Agency (NOA) and others involved,’’ he said.

According to him, women have the highest number in terms of voting, therefore urged women to exercise their rights and vote.

He therefore assured the group that the commission was ready to partner with them toward achieving peaceful, transparent, credible and acceptable elections.