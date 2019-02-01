INEC promises free, fair, credible polls in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin— Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, promised stakeholders free, fair and credible elections in Kwara State.

Speaking through the state Resident Electoral Commission, REC, Garba Madami, the commission equally assured that people’s votes would count as Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, and card readers would not malfunction, contending that efforts to redeploy him after by-election in the state failed because of his integrity.

IPAC tasks INEC, stakeholders to ensure credible polls

Madami spoke in Ilorin, the state capital at a roundtable on peaceful general election organised by Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, CPSS, University of Ilorin, entitled “A recipe for sustainable peace, security and development.”

He said: “I have given all the political parties a level playing field. After the November 2018 National Assembly by-election in Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin/Irepodun Federal constituency, politicians started to lobby for my transfer to another state because of my sincerity and standing by what I have believe is right.

“But INEC headquarters called and said I am not going anywhere. Do you know why? Because Kwara is not just the eye of Nigeria in politics, it is the eye of the international community. If we get it right in Kwara, INEC will get it right across the country.”