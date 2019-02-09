INEC deploys 17 CSO’s to educate voters in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- IN an attempt to improve on citizens election participation and voters education, the Independent National Electoral commission, INEC, has hired, trained and deployed seventeen reputable Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, in the seventeen Local Government Areas of Enugu state for door to door voter education and election sensitization.

INEC said the effort is aimed at creating direct and more civic interface between voters and INEC for citizens effective understanding of the Electoral process and also voting process.

It noted that it is believed that when citizens can place faces to the publicity they receive, they will be motivated to participate in the voting process.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Emeka Ononamadu said that INEC also believe that CSOs are neutral and nonpartisan, thus in a better position to reach out to citizens with education materials.

In a statement in Enugu, Friday, Ononamadu said that during the door to door education, INEC education posters, handbills, leaflets and other publicity materials will be taken to the nooks and crannies of the seventeen LGAs of Enugu.

“Part of the responsibilities of the CSOs in Enugu is to explain to the citizens the reasons why they should vote, process of voting, the need for violence free and peaceful election.

“The citizens will also be educated on how to protect instead of harass women and other marginalized group from voting.

“Citizens are encouraged to use the opportunity to ask questions on the process. The door to door campaign is not for the collection of PVCs as PVCS are collected from our office location.

“INEC is therefore calling on Citizens to listen to the voter education information. The commission is using this opportunity to call on Citizens and Ndi Enugu to come out on 16th February and 2nd March, 2019 to come out enmass to cast thier vote as thier votes will count,” Ononamadu assured.