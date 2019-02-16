INEC: 587,440 voters cards yet to be collected in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Kano State, has said 587,440 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs were yet to be collected in the state. The Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Garba Lawal disclosed this in an interview with Saturday Vanguard on Thursday. A total of 5,457,747 eligible voters were registered in Kano, while distribution of the voters cards ended last Monday.

INEC registers 1.5m voters in Cross River

Lawal also said that the electoral body in Kano had so far completed the distribution of non-sensitive materials to all the 44 Local Government Areas in the state and that the commission has also printed names of the registered eligible Voters and sent to the Local Governments in the state for distribution to all polling units on election day.

He pointed out that no fewer than 51,000 ad-hoc staff who will conduct the election have been recruited and trained by the INEC in Kano in preparations for the Saturday election.

According to him, all the recruited ad-hoc staff have been posted to their various places of assignment, adding that accommodation and means of transportation have been provided to ease their movement during the election.